If you think running 26.2 miles is repetitive and dull under regular circumstance, try completing a marathon in your garden, or by running laps along your terrace.

James Campbell, a Scottish javelin thrower, recently knocked out a marathon on his 32nd birthday by running back and forth across his 20-foot garden. Campbell live streamed the event, and used the occasion to raise money for the National Health Service.

Everyone who retweeted, everyone who’s been so supportive & donated, I’m blown away by the response & can’t thank you enough. Can’t believe the amount of money raised! Over £20k so far. Please keep donating for our NHS! @NHSuk @JustGiving @VincoSport https://t.co/NxEDEi34pA pic.twitter.com/y7RYJCXfSN — James Campbell (@jcampbell0104) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, in France, Elisha Nochomovitz, completed the distance on his balcony terrace in a time of 6 hours, 48 minutes. In China, Pan Shancu dropped a 50K (31 miles) by running laps around his apartment.

With races all over the world being canceled, and outdoor spaces becoming dangerously overcrowded, the backyard (or living room) marathon is definitely becoming a thing. The best part is people and organizations are putting their efforts towards good causes. On Saturday, for example, the great people behind irunfar.com are hosting Operation Inspire Virtual Race, a one-hour challenge to raise money for the World Health Organization.

Also on the race calendar for this Saturday is the Personal Peak Quarantine Backyard Ultra. Modeled after Gary Cantrell’s Big’s Backyard Ultra, runners have to complete a 4.167-mile “loop” in consecutive one-hour time periods. Why 4.167 miles? That’s the equivalent of 100 miles every 24 hours.

If that sounds hard, consider the Big Backyard Ultra record. Guillaume Calmettes once ran a staggering 283.335 miles in 2018, outlasting Courtney Dauwalter after 68 laps. The lesson here is that humans do amazing things, no matter the circumstances.