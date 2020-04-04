Megan Rapinoe talked to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to explain the $2 trillion bailout bill

Megan Rapinoe is using her platform during the coronavirus pandemic to spread awareness of the financial plight that most Americans face, while also trying to assist people in better understanding exactly what they’ll receive as part of the government stimulus package.

On Tuesday, the 2019 Ballon d’Or winner held a live broadcast with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to discuss the ins and outs of the stimulus package, both on a personal financial level, and for small businesses impacted by prolonged closure and loss of income.

The pair shared a remarkable amount of common ground during the chat — not just politically, but socially. Rapinoe explained how her mother, a server at a restaurant, struggled to make ends meet while she was growing up. Ocasio-Cortez’s history as a server herself is well known. She used it as part of the foundation for her political movement, which was centered on speaking up for working-class people and the need for income equality in the United States.

During the conversation, Rapinoe admitted she isn’t an expert on financial inequality. She said she wanted to understand what will be happening for Americans moving forward, then used her connections to try and share what she learned.

Many Americans are still unsure how the $2 trillion “CARES” act will affect them, and have simple questions like when they can expect to receive their $1,200 cash payment. Small businesses have received little information on how they will receive assistance, with retail stores and services closed for an extended period of time and rent checks coming due.

The interview was an extension of Rapinoe’s mission outside of sports. At the FIFA Best Awards she said, “Lend your platform for other people, share your success.” Trying to help people stuck at home better understand their financial future under the bailout package is critical to that goal.