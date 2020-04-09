The History of the Seattle Mariners, Part III

You’d think that Mariners fans would talk more about the 1995 ALDS. This was a series that had it all — high drama, epic performances from team legends, a hated Enemy — and was capped with an iconic moment. It’s surprising that it doesn’t get brought up more oft-

-yeah, just kidding. If you know the Mariners, you know this story. It’s the warp to the team’s weft, the one that keeps the franchise together despite, well, the franchise. With Dave Neihaus narrating, it’s difficult to see this as anything but our very own lyric age, to be sung until the end of time.

For the rest of you, if you don’t know this story, it’s a pretty good one. The Seattle Mariners don’t act like a baseball team that often, let alone a good baseball team, so you’ll have to forgive Jon and Alex if they linger on this part for a little bit. Even the most absurd franchises deserve their moment.