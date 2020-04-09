Dee is officially the worst strategist on ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’

Congratulations, Dee. You’re officially the worst strategist on The Challenge: Total Madness, which is saying something when you’re on a season that includes both Wes and Ashley. This week, Dee was part of the Tribunal, meaning she had immunity from Purgatory and was able to put someone in.

Host TJ Lavin has flipped the script on the competitors this season, telling them they have to compete in an elimination challenge to earn a spot in the finale (and a chance to win a share of the $1 million prize).

Poor, sweet Dee. For those of you who didn’t watch last season, our Australian strongwoman fell hard and fast for her U.K. teammate, Rogan. Things didn’t end well romantically as Rogan attempted to get her ousted just before the finale. He failed, mostly because he’s also bad at strategy, but their team did end up winning the $1 million.

Dee’s feelings for Rogan were somehow unaffected by his sneaky and poorly executed coup. (It’s clear she still carries a flame for the muscular Brit, though he’s moved onto newcomer Jenn.)

With her new Tribunal power, Dee saw an opportunity to a) get rid of Jenn and b) help an ally with a bonafide layup of an elimination challenge. Not bad, right?

Sigh. In the span of 90 minutes, Dee managed to pull off the following:

Told Jenn that she basically didn’t like her because of her feelings for Rogan (Why admit this?) Being accused of spying on Jenn as she slept Revealed she had told multiple allies they were “at the top of her list” to protect Made an enemy of Jordan by not giving his fiancée, Tori, a chance to win an elimination Wussed out in the biggest possible way when she could have made a power move

At the Purgatory elimination, TJ once again shook up the rules in saying members of the Tribunal could go in instead of voting in somebody else. This was Dee’s chance to suit up, take out the opponent she spent the whole day shit-talking, and avoid any real enemy-making in choosing between her friends, Jenny and Tori.

Instead? She said she wasn’t mentally prepared for a challenge and sent in Jenny. Enjoy Jordan making your life miserable until you eventually face an actual competitor in an elimination challenge, Dee.

Physical challenge

This week’s competition was a two-parter. First, TJ randomly sorted contestants into teams of three. The first portion involved carrying 15 bulky military ammo crates from one point to another. Some teams got creative with a relay strategy, some just hulked it the whole time, and Jenn’s team basically competed without her. (She was very, very bad.)

YOU GUYS THOSE SHITS WERE SO HEAVY! ☠️ #thechallenge35 — Jenn Lee (@_jennlee_) April 9, 2020

For the second part, the three fastest teams (Jordan/Wes/Jenny, Swaggy C/Dee/Cory, and Fessy/Kyle/Melissa) had to drop paint-filled canisters from a helicopter onto a target zone below.

Jordan, Wes, and Jenny were terrible, hitting just 2-for-9. Fessy, Kyle, and Melissa missed the first two but finished with seven hits. The last trio just crushed it, going 9-for-9 to become the new Tribunal.

Winners: Swaggy C, Dee, Cory

Most ridiculous moment

Never has a more gullible person been on this show than poor, naive Jenn. She’s an alum of The Amazing Race, and I have to assume — without watching any episodes or doing any research — she was terrible at that, too.

As an attempt to save herself from Dee’s spiteful Rogan jealousy, Jenn went to Wes and Johnny Bananas — the least trustworthy people in the history of The Challenge. Bananas and Wes “helped” Jenn with a speech intended to save herself from Purgatory.

Her opening line? “Greetings, Earthlings.” YIKES.

Her entire argument? Basically: “I’m really bad, so wouldn’t you rather keep me around until the end so that you can beat me in a final?”

Take it away, Aneesa!

After she finished, Wes kicks off the voting process: “I’m voting for Jenn.”

ABSOLUTELY SAVAGE, LUMBERJACK WES.

Episode MVP

Hands down, has to be Jenny.

She benefitted from Dee’s ineptitude, both by becoming her No. 1 girl and by taking on Jenn because Dee wouldn’t do it herself.

Jenny skunked Jenn in Purgatory, barely breaking a sweat, and needed only one hand to do it.

Power Rankings

5. Cory

4. Johnny

3. Wes

2. Jay

1. Jenny