This video proves once again that cats are the best goalkeepers

Do you have a lot of free time on your hands? Do you miss sports? Do you happen to have a cat nearby? If you’ve answered yes to all three questions, then I have the perfect activity for you: train your feline friend to become the best goalkeeper in your house.

Maybe they’ll become as good as this cat who if you told me is the best soccer-cat in the world, I would easily believe it. Just look at the stellar defending. Even when it’s away from the camera, it still pounces with the temerity to block whatever is going near the goal. Each leap is more impressive that the next.

Knew naming him Meownuel Neuer was a mistake pic.twitter.com/w3MrwH5Opn — Chris Dixon (@chrismd10) May 18, 2020

And the best part of this whole thing is that this cat seems fairly cavalier after every save. “Oh, that thing I did where I pounced from one side of the living room to the other while stopping you from scoring? I’m just being a cat. Meow.”

Adding soundbites from actual matches to this video only magnifies this kitty’s athletic prowess. They fit so well with his game that I wouldn’t mind seeing an entire 90 minutes of this cat denying opposing players on the pitch. Maybe have it wear a pet-sized kit and we have the makings of the next best quarantine sport.

Once you train your own cat to block everything in its path, then you’ll have a quarantine soccer buddy you can practice with for as long as you need to remain at home. Pets are our friends, and they can also be our best teammates.

I’d like to see this cat goalkeeper face off against this one.