How to watch (almost) every Marvel movie

Last Friday (May 1), Marvel Studios was supposed to release Black Widow, the 24th movie in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Well, the global coronavirus pandemic had other ideas, and the movie has been pushed back to November 6, 2020. It’s not the only major release pushed to the fall, joining Mulan (now July 24), Wonder Woman 1984 (now August 14), No Time to Die (now November 25), and Top Gun: Maverick (now December 23).

To combat this ScarJo sized hole in our hearts and the overall terribleness of [gestures at everything], we’re going to hit you with a week full of MCU goodness. First up: how to watch all 23 of the MCU entrants thus far.

Without being able to go out and interact with friends, family, or even our mortal enemies, you may have a little more free time on hand to do a complete rewatch. Here’s where you can find all of the Marvel movies streaming (movies in bold were only found on that platform):

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Thor

Thor: The Dark World

Thor: Ragnarok

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: Winter Soldier

Captain America: Civil War

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Dr. Strange

Black Panther

Ant-Man

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Endgame

Netflix

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and the Wasp

FX

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Iron Man 2

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Thor: Ragnarok

STARZ

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Ant-Man

Iron Man

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Every movie except The Incredible Hulk is available via some form of streaming, and you can rent the Louis Leterrier/Edward Norton ... um ... classic for $3.99 from FandangoNOW or Amazon Prime Video.

If you’re someone that will watch these more than once and don’t want to pay for streaming or worry about them leaving a streaming service, you can also get them on Amazon for a reasonable price.

