This week at SB Nation, we are diving hard into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) given that Black Widow was supposed to have already debut in theaters. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release date has been pushed to Nov. 6, meaning we have to wait just a bit longer to see how the MCU opens up its next slate of films after the epic, sprawling “Infinity Saga.”

The silver lining of it all is that it gives us a chance to be a little more reflective about the franchise that we have been able to experience over the last 12 years. Because we are sports fans thirsty for competition, we’re releasing The Ultimate Marvel Cinematic Universe Bracket. Caroline Darney and myself spent the last month re-watching all 23 films and seeded them accordingly after debating our own personal rankings for a composite bracket.

The top seven movies in our rankings have byes to the second round on voting with the 10th through 23rd movies kicking things off on Monday. This is the quickest way for us to cut to the chase and put the best movies up against each other for the duration of the week’s voting.

We have done our part in setting up the bracket, but now we are calling on you to help us out and crown a champion. Voting will take place within this post and on the SB Nation Twitter (@SBNation) and Instagram (@sbnation) pages. The results will be updated each day until one film remains.

Monday’s first round matchups

Byes: (1) Avengers: Endgame, (1) Avengers: Infinity War, (1) Thor: Ragnarok, (1) Captain America: Civil War, (2) Captain America: The Winter Soldier, (2) The Avengers, (2) Guardians of the Galaxy

I Love You 3000 Region

(4) Ant-Man vs. (5) Thor: The Dark World

Ant-Man emerged somewhat late as one of the more likable heroes in the MCU, while Thor: The Dark World was a big reason why it took Marvel so long to make the titular character of Thor someone that audiences could gravitate towards in Thor: Ragnarok.

(4) Ant-Man vs. (5) Thor: The Dark World

Thor: The Dark World vote view results 90% Ant-Man (1232 votes)

9% Thor: The Dark World (132 votes) 1364 votes total Vote Now

America’s Ass Region

(4) Captain America: The First Avenger vs. (5) Doctor Strange

It hurt us to have the first Captain America adventure ranked so low, but it was the first one that we watched, and it speaks to the quality of the films that came after it. Doctor Strange is another character that felt ranked low, but is more a testament to what was ranked ahead of him.

(4) Captain America: The First Avenger vs. (5) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange vote view results 56% Captain America: The First Avenger (772 votes)

43% Doctor Strange (591 votes) 1363 votes total Vote Now

(3) Spider-Man: Homecoming vs. (6) Iron Man 3

Tom Holland’s solo film debut as the wall-crawling superhero is a delightful outing that pretty much nailed the modern high school experience and aesthetic with a tremendous plot twist to set up the third act of the movie. Iron Man 3 is just kind of...there. And the twist with The Mandarin is quite frankly mostly insulting.

(3) Spider-Man: Homecoming vs. (6) Iron Man 3

Iron Man 3 vote view results 83% Spider-Man: Homecoming (1127 votes)

16% Iron Man 3 (227 votes) 1354 votes total Vote Now

I am Groot Region

(4) Thor vs. (5) Avengers: Age of Ultron

This one pits Thor’s first appearance up against Thor’s fourth appearance in the MCU. Chris Hemsworth’s blonde eyebrows in the first one are ridiculously distracting, but that does not take away from the fact that the movie is otherwise a pretty good time (outside of all of those Dutch angle shots, of course).

(4) Thor vs. (5) Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Age of Ultron vote view results 39% Thor (534 votes)

60% Avengers: Age of Ultron (819 votes) 1353 votes total Vote Now

(3) Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 vs. (6) The Incredible Hulk

Some would argue that the second Guardians movie is better than the first. Almost absolutely nobody would argue that the Edward Norton Hulk film is in the same breath as any of its peers in this universe.

(3) Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 vs. (6) The Incredible Hulk

The Incredible Hulk vote view results 93% Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (1268 votes)

6% The Incredible Hulk (86 votes) 1354 votes total Vote Now

Point Break Region

(4) Ant-Man and The Wasp vs. (5) Captain Marvel

The second film in the Ant-Man series is a heck of a lot of fun and has an argument to be ranked higher than the first one. Captain Marvel’s place in the universe makes significantly more sense when you watch in story order.

(4) Ant-Man and The Wasp vs. (5) Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel vote view results 54% Ant-Man and The Wasp (724 votes)

45% Captain Marvel (609 votes) 1333 votes total Vote Now

(3) Spider-Man: Far From Home vs. (6) Iron Man 2

The second Tom Holland solo outing here is another great movie with a very good villain and performances. The same cannot be said for Robert Downey Jr.’s second Iron Man film. One of these certainly outshines the other. While Iron Man 2 develops some important characters (looking at you, Rhodey), it doesn’t do much in the grand scheme of things story-wise.

(3) Spider-Man: Far From Home vs. (6) Iron Man 2

Iron Man 2 vote view results 76% Spider-Man: Far From Home (1023 votes)

23% Iron Man 2 (306 votes) 1329 votes total Vote Now

