Brett Favre allegedly received $1.1M in welfare funds from Mississippi

Brett Favre’s home state of Mississippi has gotten him into hot water. According to the Associated Press, Favre received $1.1 million from the Mississippi Department of Human Services. That money was intended to go to people who need welfare from the state.

Specifically, Favre Enterprises received two payments: One payment was made in December 2017 for $500,000, while the other happened in June 2018 for the sum of $600,000. According to the audit, those payments would cover the period from July 2017 to July 2018 in which Favre would have spoken at three different events, appear on one radio show, and hold one keynote address. Favre did not attend.

Favre’s involvement is only part of a reported larger scheme from the state of Mississippi. In total, $94 million state funds were misappropriated and spent elsewhere in the fiscal year of 2019. In a statement on Monday State Auditor Shad White said, “If there was a way to misspend money, it seems DHS leadership or their grantees thought of it and tried it.”

Favre is not the only athlete mentioned in the state’s audit. Former professional wrestler Ted DiBiase’s religious organization Heart of David reportedly received $1,927,573. DiBiase, who most notably wrestled for the WWF from 1987 to 1996, is known as the Million Dollar Man.

Neither Favre nor DiBiase are currently facing criminal charges.