‘The Mountain’ broke the deadlift world record and made it look WAAAAY too easy

Hafthor Bjornsson, the professional strongman perhaps best known as “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones set a new equipped deadlift world record over the weekend with a bar-bending 501 kilograms (1,104.52 pounds).

Bjornsson has been in a back-and-forth with fellow lifter Eddie Hall, who set the previous world record at 500 kilograms back in 2016. The Mountain called out Hall’s record, saying he was going to break it, and there’s buckets of bad blood between the two. Shortly after breaking the record Hall called out Bjornsson, saying he wanted to settle this in the ring in a fight between the two.

Now, normally I’m not one to advocate for settling differences with violence, but COME ON. We’re talking about two of the strongest men on the planet getting their terrifying mits on each other and duking it out. I don’t know what that fight looks like. I don’t care what it looks like. I just need to see what it looks like when guys like that get in the ring.

Perhaps my favorite part of all this is how much Bjornsson personifies The Mountain in real life. He is a terrifyingly strong muscle-bound man, and if his fight against Oberyn Martell is any indication I don’t envy Hall for wanting to step into a brawl with him.

At least Bjornsson didn’t bleed through his pores, though.