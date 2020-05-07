Unmotivated NFL QB gets divorced because wife says he was unmotivated

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari’s seven-year marriage is over, according to Page Six. The two star in the E! reality series Very Cavallari. And most recently, the two were stuck in the Bahamas as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The divorce seems to stem from Jay Cutler’s lack of motivation. Cavallari was “was growing increasingly impatient with him,” and she found Cutler “‘unmotivated’ and even ‘lazy’.” It’s a shame to see these two call it quits, but if you’ve been paying attention to Jay Cutler’s career, lack of motivation has been his calling card.

After leaving the Chicago Bears and going to start a broadcasting career with FOX Sports that didn’t pan out, Cutler returned to NFL where he joined the Miami Dolphins. Even in his introductory press conference, he seemed like he’d rather be anywhere else. His lack of energy turned him in to the meme of the day.

His lack of enthusiasm wasn’t limited to his body language either. When he was asked about being his shape, Cutler responded with “the good thing is I play quarterback, so I don’t have to be in that great of cardiovascular shape.” That’s probably not what fans of the Dolphins would have wanted to hear.

Even after his stint with the Dolphins when he was on Very Cavallari, Cutler just wanted to chill. Take it with a grain of salt since it was filmed for reality TV but when Kritsin asked Jay about his future plans, he gave a response that Ron Livingston’s character from Office Space would be proud of. “I’m not really looking to do a lot of work right now. I’m looking to do the exact opposite of that.”

This is no knock on Cutler’s lack of motivation. We all have days where we’re just out of it, and sometimes those sloth-like days are exactly what we need. In fact, his inaction should be celebrated more, especially in a world that demands people produce and overproduce until they’re exhausted. Being a public figure and being a starting NFL quarterback for so many years requires a lot, and opting for simplicity after being entrenched in that could be what he’s needed. But now knowing that he and Cavallari are splitting, you can’t help but see the pattern that led up to it.

It’s sad, but hopefully Cutler and Cavallari have happier days in the near future.