NFL stars came together to call out the league on their lack of action

The NFL’s response as a league to protests and unrest over the death of George Floyd and other black people at the hands of police has been bland, and the bare minimum expected. However, the league’s players worked together to create one of the most powerful videos yet, not only addressing the core issues — but challenging the NFL to do better.
June 5, 2020
Browns receiver Jarvis Landry posted this video on Thursday night, a collaboration between some of the league’s biggest stars and most recognizable faces to send a very clear message: They are no different from those who have died as a result of police violence, and systemic racism, and it’s unacceptable that the NFL continues to shy away from controversy by fence-sitting.
Landry, Odell Beckham Jr, Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliot and more sent a clear message that they stand with protesters pushing for rights, and demand the league does more to side with its players — the overwhelming majority of whom are people of color. This is what the video said in its totality:
“It’s been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered.
How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players?
What will it take?
For one of us to be murdered by police brutality?
What if I was George Floyd?
If I was George Floyd?
What if I was George Floyd?
I am George Floyd.
I am Breonna Taylor.
I am Ahmaud Arbery.
I am Eric Garner.
I am Laquon McDonald.
I am Tamir Rice.
I am Trayvon Martin.
I am Walter Scott.
I am Michael Brown Jr.
I am Samuel Dubose.
I am Frank Smart.
I am Phillip White.
I am Jordan Baker.
We will not be silenced.
We assert our right to peacefully protest.
It shouldn’t take this long to admit.
So, on behalf of the National Football League.
This is what we, the players, would like to hear you state:
We the National Football League condemn racism, and the systematic oppression of black people.
We the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting.
We the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter.”
