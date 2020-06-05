NFL stars came together to call out the league on their lack of action

The NFL’s response as a league to protests and unrest over the death of George Floyd and other black people at the hands of police has been bland, and the bare minimum expected. However, the league’s players worked together to create one of the most powerful videos yet, not only addressing the core issues — but challenging the NFL to do better.

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry posted this video on Thursday night, a collaboration between some of the league’s biggest stars and most recognizable faces to send a very clear message: They are no different from those who have died as a result of police violence, and systemic racism, and it’s unacceptable that the NFL continues to shy away from controversy by fence-sitting.

Landry, Odell Beckham Jr, Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliot and more sent a clear message that they stand with protesters pushing for rights, and demand the league does more to side with its players — the overwhelming majority of whom are people of color. This is what the video said in its totality: