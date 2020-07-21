These ingenious Polish race fans hired a fleet of cherry pickers to watch a race live

Look, I know we’re all suffering without being able to watch live sports — but some race fans in Poland went to extraordinary lengths (and heights) to be able to watch a race live, and honestly this just scares the heck out of me.

Fans of Motor Lubin in the Speedway Extra League, Poland’s highest level of motorcycle racing, haven’t been able to watch races live due to the coronavirus pandemic. When they were finally able to start attending again there were strict crowd limitations in place, meaning dozens of fans weren’t allowed to enter the stands. To solve this issue they took to the sky with a fleet of rented machinery, which allowed them to get a great view of the action, and still social distance — albeit in terrifying fashion.

Now, I’m not saying you shouldn’t do this, because you’re adults and can make you’re own decisions when it comes to personal safety. However, there is absolutely nothing you could do to make me get up in a cherry picker with a bunch of people potentially getting excited and rocking the thing back and forth during a sporting event.

Credit where its due though, Motor Lublin ended up winning the race day — so I guess maybe it was all worth it. Maybe.