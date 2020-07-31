LeBron James struggling to even take a shower is all of us during quarantine

On Thursday night LeBron James finished his first game in months, helping lead the Lakers to a narrow win over the Clippers, but the real battle took place on the floor of his hotel room.

LeBron after last night’s game is me every single day of quarantine pic.twitter.com/3xJvHm1se5 — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) July 31, 2020

Now, I’m not an NBA player (obviously) but I can STRONGLY relate to LeBron’s struggle here. Literally every day during quarantine there’s a time where I realize I need to throw myself in the shower only to not have the energy to even face it. Replace that hotel floor with my bed, and this would just be me.

I mean, it would be me if I had some of the highest basketball skills on the planet, millions of dollars, an army of adoring fans and a top-class wine collection. When LeBron struggles to take a shower it’s endearing. When I do it I need to “stop being a slob.” I see how it is.