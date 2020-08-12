The latest updates to our commenting experience

The first iteration of our new commenting experience is now live on SBNation.com and all 32 of our NFL sites. Last week, we gave you a heads up about some improvements that were coming soon, and today we’re happy to share the details of an update that went live on Aug. 11, 2020.

Prior to this update, we already made a couple of fixes. We’ve been continually updating the moderation settings to be more lenient, and we updated the fonts and colors to make comments easier to read. Tuesday’s update is more substantial. Here’s what it changes in the commenting experience.

You can now automatically show all GIFs/Tweets/YouTube videos. You can do this via the My Profile tab at the top of the comments, and going to Preferences.

“Read more of this conversation” now opens in a new tab. We know that doesn’t fix the problem completely – this is an intermediate step to let you keep your place in the conversation, while we build a better long-term solution.

We’ve made a few changes and will continue to improve the styling of the text, colors, and layout, to make it easier to read

The cursor now moves to the comment box automatically when you hit ‘Reply’

We know this doesn’t resolve all of your concerns, and we want to emphasize that more updates are coming. Among the issues we are working on is making new comments easier to identify, making it possible to read discussion threads without opening a new tab or losing your place, a Game Day Thread experience worthy of the name, and a way to to embed and display third-party images again. These will take a little more time, but we are actively working on it, and will have more news soon.

We will also bring comments back to FanPosts and return your old comments to your comment history, too.

Your feedback is essential for us to get this right. Many of you have asked if you could be included in testing new aspects of the system as we go forward. If you’d like to be a part of our comment system feedback group, please click here and fill out this form.

Thanks to everyone who has (respectfully) provided feedback so far, and we encourage you to keep it coming so we can continue to evolve this into the perfect tool for our SB Nation communities.