More updates to our commenting experience

We’re excited to announce a new round of updates to our commenting experience, including the return of some features you’ve requested. We also have updates to the reading experience in the works, and we’ll keep you posted about our progress.

Below are details on the latest update, as well as features we’re focused on improving in the near future.

What’s new

Avatars are back! You can update your avatar if you go to your SB Nation profile page

External images and gifs are back! You can now add external images and gifs to your comments, by clicking on the “Add Image” icon and pasting a link to the image or gif

We’ve added a display to your homepage sidebar where you can see the latest conversations happening on each SB Nation blog

We’ve added more support for older mobile and web browsers

We’ve brought back the “Warn” capability for moderators

We’ve done some work to speed up comment loading (if you still notice issues, please report them)

What’s coming soon

A fix for an annoying bug that redirects you to the homepage when you try and Rec or Reply to a comment if you’re not already signed in

What’s coming up next

Bring comments back for FanPosts and FanShots

A better live reading experience

A better way to see what’s new

Troubleshooting help

If you are having an issue with comments displaying or trouble signing in, or if you want to report an error or bug, we can help you, email us.

Join our feedback group

We started our first feedback round this week, so if you’ve signed up to give feedback, we look forward to hearing what you think about our reading experience features which are coming soon.

If you haven’t yet joined yet, but want to be part of the process as we evolve the commenting platform, please sign up to join our feedback group.

Thanks to everyone who has provided feedback so far, and we encourage you to keep it coming so we can continue to evolve this into the perfect tool for our SB Nation communities.