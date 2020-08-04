What did you have for breakfast? A bowl of cereal? A bagel perhaps? Jeremy Lamb had an apple owl ... maybe.

So many questions: Was Jeremy Lamb served this apple owl for breakfast or did he cobble an apple owl at breakfast?



If so, does he moonlight at edible arrangements? And what are the feet? Olives? pic.twitter.com/CIAwKwG3zW — Caitlin Cooper (@C2_Cooper) August 4, 2020

We don’t know the origins of Apple Owl, but this is indeed an Apple Owl — and it’s really very confusing. On first appearance Apple Owl appears to be two apples, held together with a variety of toothpicks. There is so much more going on here.

Is this considered a well-rounded breakfast in the bubble, or is this just an amuse bouche? Are you supposed to eat Apple Owl? Did the kitchen make this for Lamb, or did he fashion his own Apple Owl? If Lamb did make the Apple Owl, where did he get the cloves for the eyes? Those are definitely potatoes for the feet, right? Who decided to mix apple and potato? Did Apple Owl get rubbed down with lemon juice to prevent oxidization and unsightly apple browning? Does everyone get an Apple Owl or was this special for Jeremy Lamb? This isn’t about Apple Owl, but what’s the deal with that pad of butter covered in cinnamon in the background? If Apple Owl is stuck by lightning during a full moon does it becomes sentient and look for its creator to give it direction on who it should attack, and for what dark design?

Me might never know the answer to these, and that’s a shame.