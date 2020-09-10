Ubisoft announce ‘Riders Republic’, the extreme sports MMO of my dreams

Ubisoft’s new massively multiplayer extreme sports game Riders Republic is something I always dreamed of as a teenager. An expansive, open world, extreme sports playground, the game will allow players to jump onto a massive populated server and take part in sports ranging from snowboarding, skiing, BMX, and even wingsuit and rocketsuit riding, competing in races with up to 50 people, all traveling down the mountain at the same time.

Unveiled at Ubisoft Forward, and with advance information provided to SB Nation, the game will take place in some of the most recognizable, and picturesque locales in the United States. Similar to company’s racing series The Crew, these locations will be stitched together in on map, which the developer says will allow players to travel from one location to the other seamlessly.

Grid View









Ubisoft Annecy, the studio behind 2016’s extreme sports title Steep have been working on Rider’s Republic for the last three years, building off what they learned on the title and applying it to a larger scope. The lofty plans for the game are something out of a wish list for anyone who grew up on titles like the Tony Hawk Pro Skater franchise. Ubisoft say that beyond the massive races, trick contests and global leaderboards will exist the underpinnings of the extreme sports lifestyle.

Igor Manceau, Creative Director of Riders Republic at Ubisoft Annecy, said of the game:

“We wanted to combine our love for extreme sports with an adrenaline-filled multiplayer experience, letting players share those unique riding moments with more than 50 other players at all times. ”

Players will be able to garner attention from sponsors to outfit their avatars, gather together in social hubs to talk to players and take on challenges, as well as customize their rider’s career by either focusing on one sport and aim to become best in the world, or taking the path of a generalist who wants to excel at everything. All while promising 60 frames per second with 50 players on screen, and a world packed with other players so it never feels empty, or lonely. This package seems almost too good to be true, which is why we’ll anxiously await the release of Rider’s Republic early next year.

Rider’s Republic will release on February, 25, 2021 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Stadia and Windows PC.