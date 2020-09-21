Excessive Week 2 injuries could change the landscape of the NFL season

Every once in a while there’s a truly devastating week for NFL injuries, but nothing feels close to what we just witnessed in Week 2. It’s difficult to remember the last time so many big-name players were all out in the same week. Depending on severity we could see huge power shifts in the NFL as a result, and at the very least fantasy leagues completely shattered.

How the 49ers continue is going to be something to watch. Nick Bosa tore his ACL. There’s fear that Solomon Thomas has a serious injury as well, dismantling the team’s pass rush. Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t play the second half due to an ankle injury, and just in case that all wasn’t enough Raheem Mostert left the game as well. Arguably the biggest stars on both sides of the ball, all gone in one game.

Everything feels super bad for the Niners, but the poor Giants seems almost worse. Sure, they didn’t lose multiple players — but Saquon Barkley is done for the year with an ACL tear. That’s easily 60 percent of the team’s offense gone in one fell swoop. Sterling Shepard was also forced out with a toe injury, meaning this is going to have the be the Daniel Jones show now. Good luck with that.

In an injury every fantasy football owner is watching with bated breath, Christian McCaffrey was forced out for the Panthers with what was initially called a hamstring injury, but later announced to be his ankle. McCaffrey is undergoing an MRI Monday, which will settle how much everyone needs to freak out.

There we so many injuries let’s just move to quick hits ...

The Packers lost Davante Adams , and there’s no word if that’s more serious than initially believed.

, and there’s no word if that’s more serious than initially believed. Parris Campbell was carted off for the Colts. Indianapolis also lost Malik Hooker with an injury.

was carted off for the Colts. Indianapolis also lost with an injury. Drew Lock left the game for the Broncos with a shoulder injury.

left the game for the Broncos with a shoulder injury. Tyrod Taylor was ruled out before the game began for the Chargers, giving Justin Herbert the start.

was ruled out before the game began for the Chargers, giving the start. The Vikings lost Anthony Barr .

Forgive me if anyone was forgotten. There were a lot of damn injuries this week. Looking back there’s going to be a lot of questions about why this happened. Was it players not being prepared? Is this the byproduct of trying to force a season through without proper preparation? Just a disappointing set of coincidences that forced some of the games’ biggest stars off the field? We might never really know the answer.

That doesn’t change that this was all so disappointing. Hopefully many of these injuries won’t be as serious as initially believed, It’s safe to say that a lot of fantasy leagues around the country are going to be looking very different in some of these injuries stick, though.

What a weird week.