Announcing The SB Nation NFL Show: For Fans, By Fans

The NFL season kicks off next Thursday, but we’ve got even more football news to celebrate at SB Nation. We’re excited to introduce our new podcast, The SB Nation NFL Show: For Fans, By Fans. Subscribe for free on your preferred platform HERE.

The podcast will publish each weekday, Monday through Friday, with different hosts and areas of focus each day. Here’s our entire lineup:

Monday: Monday Football Monday will feature hosts Pete Sweeney (Arrowhead Pride), RJ Ochoa (Blogging the Boys), and producer Michael Kist (Bleeding Green Nation) reacting to Sunday’s games and breaking news around the NFL.

Tuesday: On the Off-Day Debrief, aka The ODDcast, hosts Brandon Lee Gowton (Bleeding Green Nation) and Rob Guerrera (Niners Nation) break down Monday night’s game, review the current power rankings, and just generally get weird as they talk about the state of the NFL. It is The ODDcast, after all.

Wednesday: If film breakdowns and analysis are your thing, the Palpably Unfair Podcast (aka The PUPcast) is for you. Join host Kyle Posey (Niners Nation) and producer Michael Kist every Wednesday for film analysis and conversation.

Thursday: Host Ed Valentine (Big Blue View) and producer Rob Guerrera get you set for the evening with a Thursday Night Football preview and a look ahead at key NFL matchups for the week.

Friday: Looking for season-long fantasy or DFS advice? Wondering which lines for the week are a sure thing? Listen to Football Cheat Sheet, as hosts Ameer Tyree (DK Nation) and Jeanna Thomas Kelley (SB Nation’s NFL team communities) break down the week’s sits, starts, sleepers, and sure things.

Check out the trailer below for a sneak peek at what each show has to offer.

The shows will feature guests from SB Nation’s team communities and throughout the NFL world and will be distributed on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever fine podcasts can be found. Subscribe now!