This amazing, sliding basketball player is breaking our brains

This Ohio State player was waiting to enter the game against Illinois when he became one of the internet’s biggest mysteries on Saturday.

What is this sorcery at the scorer's table pic.twitter.com/QuCgM8LBA8 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 16, 2021

I don’t know what exactly caused this. Was it a case of trick camera work perfectly following Illinois point guard Adam Miller? Was it the video board moving at the exact speed as the camera pan leading to the slide effect?

Or could this be something more? Could Ohio State have discovered some incredible butt-sliding technology nobody else in the world has worked out? If that’s the case, the ramifications are far larger than a goofy moment in a basketball game. This could be the green mode of transport the world has been desperate for. Walk out your front door, sit on the pavement, and butt scoot your way to the grocery store. I know this is probably just some camera trickery, but dammit I want to believe in a far more noble purpose.