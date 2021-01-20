The Warriors honored Oakland native Kamala Harris with a moving video

The Golden State Warriors made a big signing Wednesday morning. I’m kidding. But, this video the Warriors made for incoming vice president Kamala Harris is pretty incredible.

Harris was born in Oakland, and spent the early part of her legal career as an assistant attorney general to Alameda County, before ascending to senator of California, and now to the White House. The video follows a young girl named Stella who is from Oakland, and is inspired by her — feeling like she can do anything.

The Warriors presented Harris with a signed No. 49 jersey to commemorate her being the 49th vice president of the United States. It came along with a message from Steph Curry, encouraging her to display the jersey in her office in the White House, which she said she plans to do proudly.

So, it turns out the Warriors visited the White House since Barack Obama left office after all.