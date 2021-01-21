The 11 best Bernie Sanders memes from sports fans

Bernie Sanders provided one of the most memorable moments of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration simply by sitting down. As former presidents and entertainers surrounded the U.S. Capitol decked out in high fashion, the Vermont Senator pulled up a chair in the back of the inauguration wearing the same coat from his other famous meme with mittens made out of recycled materials. Sanders looked a little bored and disinterested at the pageantry of the moment, which tracks for a politician who has spent his entire life fighting for working class people.

The image of Sanders quickly turned into a meme that spread like wildfire across the internet. There was Sanders on the New York subway and Sanders at the merch table of a rock show. Of course there were sports memes, too. We wanted to share a few of our favorites.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled a stunning double overtime upset over the Brooklyn Nets in the debut of James Harden with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Cavs center Andre Drummind went back to the locker room and immediately tweeted a Bernie meme. It was perfect:

S/o to Bernie for hanging tight through 2 OT’s #dedication pic.twitter.com/072HdazRUi — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 21, 2021

Pats Pulpit, our New England Patriots community, found a spot for Bernie on the sideline during Malcolm Jenkins’ game-winning interception in Super Bowl XLIX. This is so subtle and so good.

Wow, I've never noticed this before. pic.twitter.com/w9HlYllqVo — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) January 21, 2021

Bernie on the bench of the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights? Yes, please.

Not sure who came up with this one, but a new favorite is Bernie on the @GoldenKnights bench. pic.twitter.com/WyqzFllqU5 — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) January 21, 2021

Zach LaVine dunking over Bernie covers most of my interests.

Willie Mays’ catch in the 1954 World Series could only be improved by Bernie:

when you see it/open for a surprise pic.twitter.com/q3EGA4KmYN — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 21, 2021

Courtney Williams and Bernie: name a more iconic duo.

I always wondered who she was looking at pic.twitter.com/ffbQewbH0b — Kurtis (@fromkurtis) January 20, 2021

Courtney Vandersloot and Bernie are also a pretty great tandem:

Counting down the days until the season starts. pic.twitter.com/savjNt1oKd — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) January 21, 2021

Now Bernie knows how sad college football fans feel when they get memed just for being emotional in the stands:

Professional wrestling is a sport, so yes this counts:

Bernie Sanders as part of DX pic.twitter.com/yPOqJtfdwH — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) January 21, 2021

Bernie with the Nets’ new big three makes it a big four:

New favorite Bernie meme pic.twitter.com/DAIs1rn9r1 — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) January 21, 2021

Cursed image right here:

Good work, internet. Day one of the Biden administration is already bringing back a little bit of joy.