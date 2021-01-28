The new ‘Mighty Ducks’ series is making me feel things

We finally have a date for the release of the new Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and the new trailer has me feeling all kind of feels.

Releasing on March 26, 2021, the show directly follows the timeline of the 1992 film. In a role twist like Cobra Kai, the show now has The Mighty Ducks as the dominant youth hockey team on the planet, and after a boy is cut, his mom (Lauren Graham) makes a plan to form a new team of rejects and outsiders to take down the Ducks.

The twist: Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) becomes their coach to take down his former legendary team and give the kids a chance to play the game they love. I love that it’s a slightly different setup to the original show, and plays on the nostalgia in a way that both feels like the perfect homage to the original, and also plays with our expectations.

I’m so hyped.