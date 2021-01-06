The Bills offense is the hottest in the NFL

There’s no offense hotter than the Buffalo Bills right now. They’re averaging a bonkers 47.3 points per game over their last three games, their offensive coordinator is a highly thought of head coaching candidate, Stefon Diggs is nearly uncoverable, and Josh Allen might actually be an alien cyborg bent on world destruction.

This is perfect timing for the Bills who seem to be a serious contender to the Kansas City Chiefs’ crown. Before they worry about them, they’ll have to continue their hot streak and light up the scoreboard against a solid Indianapolis Colts defense. Will the Bills roll or will the Colts propensity for creating takeaways win the day?

We discuss that and more on The SB Nation NFL Show with me, Kyle Posey, and special guest Bruce Nolan of Buffalo Rumblings breaking it all down.

Other topics on the show include:

The Tennessee Titans have beaten the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens in their last two matchups. What does success look like for both sides in this third installment?

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman survived the wave of firings after his third straight losing season... but why?

Are the Cleveland Browns cursed? I think we know the answer to that.

You can hear those discussions and much more by listening to The SB Nation NFL Show! Hear it on the media player below and subscribe on your favorite podcast app!