This TikToker does the best Stephen A. Smith impersonation

Stephen A. Smith’s performative rants on a wide variety of sports topics have made him a broadcasting icon. It’s also helped made him ESPN’s highest paid on-air talent. Smith reportedly earns $12 million per year in his contract with the network, which is four times more than what Shohei Ohtani makes with the Angels and more than any NBA or college basketball coach pulls in per year.

Smith is a man of many talents. Our own James Dator watched way too many General Hospital episodes just to review Smith’s acting on the soap opera. Your favorite sportscaster never could.

Smith has been on television for a long time, but his work feels as relevant as ever. Case in point: this TikTok creator who has been recreating Smith’s most iconic monologues for a huge audience of fans.

Posting under @yojairyjaimee, this video of her performing Smith’s infamous Kwame Brown rant currently has 1.4 million views.

This is a recreation of Smith’s rant on ESPN News after the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a massive trade for Pau Gasol and promptly won two more championships. Brown, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, was included in the deal after a disappointing career up to that point. Smith let the world know exactly what he thinks of Brown, and it has become one of the most enduring moments of his career.

She also nailed Smith’s JaMarcus Russell rant, the former Raiders quarterback who was quickly out of the league after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2007.

This account is loaded with great videos. Described in the bio as “Kanye’s biggest fan,” you can also find the recreation of some of Kanye’s best monologues

Bravo to @yojairyjaimee. This is our new favorite TikTok account.