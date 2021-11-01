Aaron Rodgers, LeBron James, and the best sports Halloween costumes in 2021

Halloween is always something to look forward to in the sports world. Here are our favorite costumes from athletes for 2021 Halloween.
The Lakers’ Triple Threat
#HappyHalloween2021— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 31, 2021
LeBron as Freddy
AD as Candyman
Russ as Chucky pic.twitter.com/QcjeGOB8IW
The newly built trio was no where short of thrilling after last night. LeBron as Freddy Krueger, AD as Candyman, and Russ as Chucky made for a horror in the making.
Myles Garrett is The Sack Reaper
Myles Garrett with a list of all the quarterbacks he's sacked on his costume today— ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2021
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/8qfFVi1X6c
Myles Garrett really decorated his front yard with QB gravestones for Halloween ☠️ pic.twitter.com/HBCj4Sd4ru— Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 14, 2021
Myles Garrett showed no remorse in his costume this year. Not only were the names of the quarterbacks he sacked this season listed down the back of his cape, but they were also put on display in his own yard written across tombstones.
Mr. & Mrs. Curry
The Currys are known to take Halloween seriously, whether it be Steph pulling up to the game as Jigsaw, or when the whole family collaborated for their sweet Toy Story ensemble. This year’s look was based on the early two-thousands blockbuster, Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
Aaron Rodgers and Marcedes Lewis are Excommunicado + League of Shadows
Aaron Rodgers and Marcedes Lewis win Halloween— Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) October 31, 2021
( : @DavidBakhtiari IG) pic.twitter.com/mzVvSz9nPs
Aaron Rodgers and Marcedes Lewis’ costumes were a masterpiece. The thought along with the creativity, not to mention Rodgers’ dedication to growing his hair out, gives him some bonus points.
Odell Beckham Jr: Michael Jackson’s Thriller Tribute
'Cause this is thriller, thriller night! @obj | @Browns— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2021
: #PITvsCLE -- 1pm ET on CBS
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/UGj2LmkUJ0
Mike Davis is a Squid Game guard
Mike Davis as a Squid Games guard #CARvsATL pic.twitter.com/CB2RQVq5bd— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 31, 2021
Patrick Mahomes does a 101 Dalmatians tribute
Elena Delle Donne dressed up as the Genie from Aladdin
What were your favorite Halloween costumes from athletes this year? Let us know in the comments.
