A TikTok and dozens of pro sports teams convinced a teacher to cancel a pre-holiday break test

The week before winter break is a tough one for teachers. Students are already pretty checked out, their minds wandering ahead to the holidays and that nice, long stretch of a couple of weeks with no school. The last thing anyone wants to do is take a test during that week, and luckily for the students in Mr. Chasteen’s health class, pro sports teams from all over the world stepped up to save them from that fate.

Mr. Chasteen shared a video on TikTok announcing that he would cancel the last test of the calendar year if a pro sports team commented on his video.

Bear in mind that he was just looking for one (1) professional sports team. Well...

The Lions haven’t won much this season, but they showed up to hand a W to Mr. Chasteen’s students anyway.

And other NFL teams followed suit.

I like the way you think, Cardinals.

The Falcons’ mascot, Freddie Falcon, checked in, too.

Heck, the entire NFL chimed in.

Absolutely, pro cheer counts!

Major League Baseball showed up big, too.

Along with the WNBA, the NBA, the NHL, and pretty much every other professional sport in existence all over the world.

The Olympics chimed in. THE ENTIRE OLYMPICS.

Yes, ma’am. Olympic medalists also count!

NCAA sports are obviously not professional sports, but that didn’t stop Duke Athletics from showing up to support a test-free week for Mr. Chasteen’s students.

Insurance is not technically sports, but we’re all on Team No Tests Before Holiday Break over here.

I don’t know, Ali, but I’m just glad to see him stepping up for the kids!

Sure, welcome to the party, T-Mobile!

You’re dang right it is, QVC.

The Louisville Bats swooped in with a fabulous idea.

Pizza Hut and Papa John’s obviously agreed.

Papa John wasn’t the only Papa to weigh in. Is the 1990s band Papa Roach sports? They are now.

It’s so nice to see so many brands join forces for such a fun cause.

We agree with Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison.

Happy holidays to Mr. Chasteen and his students, and congratulations to Mr. Chasteen on cementing his legacy as the coolest teacher of all time.