Devin White celebrated the Super Bowl with a horse ride at Bucs stadium

Everyone has their moment with the Lombardi Trophy after winning the Super Bowl. Some players like to lift it up to celebrate, Tom Brady enjoys throwing it between boats, and Devin White took it on a horse tour.

Yes, a horse tour.

Victory lap for @DevinWhite__40



A dream come true. pic.twitter.com/cjTXIQT7l1 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 11, 2021

White has had a long-time relationship with horses.

His beloved Daisy Mae was a staple of his time on campus while at LSU, riding the horse around campus and even onto the field of Tiger Stadium, because one of the rules of owning a horse is making sure everyone knows you own a horse.

Yes, that's Devin White riding a horse around campus. pic.twitter.com/m4LcFO0YYB — Tiger on Saturday, Saint on Sunday (@LSUnow) November 29, 2018

Unfortunately Daisy Mae passed away just before training camp this season, so White didn’t get to share his Lombardi ride with his No. 1 horse, he still got to do it in her honor. White rode his new horse, “Dream” and had the time of his life doing it.

In the scheme of things this is a lot safer than throwing the trophy over a body of water, and the Bucs will undoubtably replace the sod in the offseason, so live you best live Devin. Hope you enjoyed the ride!