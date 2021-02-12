Something stinks in the city of Seattle, and it’s not the fish market. For the second straight offseason, Russell Wilson has publicly criticized the team, and now there are reports that the Seahawks also aren’t too happy with their star quarterback. Is it possible that he and the team could part ways before the 2021 season kicks off? RJ Ochoa and I explored that possibility in Thursday’s SB Nation NFL Podcast.

“I think that players look at what Tom Brady did, and they’re really jealous,” RJ said, “They’re really jealous that he had everything set up for him. They said, ‘We’ll get Gronk, we’ll get Antonio Brown, we’ll get Leonard Fournette.’ The Seahawks’ problems have been their problems...Russ knows the clock’s ticking and he doesn’t want to end his career with just one ring.”

Wilson has been sacked an average of 48 times over the last three years, and 394 times in his career. While many of those cannot be attributed solely to his offensive line, his frustration with the team is understandable.

Could the Seahawks actually move on from Russell Wilson despite him being a top-five quarterback in the league? Listen to the whole conversation in the SB Nation NFL Show podcast. Waiting for you in the player below as well as all major podcast platforms.

Other topics in the episode

-Will the Texans’ restructuring help keep Deshaun Watson?

-Why the Colts won’t be the ones with Carson Wentz when the dust settles

-Are we wrong to assume the Chiefs will be back in 2021?