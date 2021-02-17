As the NFL world charges full speed ahead into the great unknown of the offseason, hope springs eternal. Fans of every team are dreaming of ways their guys can load up in the spring and summer before making a deep playoff run once winter returns.

What exactly would that look like? Brandon Lee Gowton and I took a shot at that on the SB Nation NFL Show podcast. Here are a couple of our predictions, just to whet your appetite.

Russell Wilson gets traded to the Cowboys

“Jerry Jones just saw what Tom Brady did, and he wants an instant winner,” Gowton said, “He’s getting up there in age, and I also think he knows Dak Prescott isn’t going to fold in these negotiations...If a long term deal was going to get done, it already would have happened by now.”

That would definitely be a blockbuster move, but it’s not the craziest part of this prediction. The craziest part? Dak Prescott isn’t going to the Seahawks in this deal (check out the rest of the episode to find out where he winds up).

JJ Watt passes on a chance to play with his brothers and signs with the Packers

Throughout his entire decade long NFL career, JJ Watt has never played in a conference championship game. Green Bay has been to the last two NFC title games, and is a leading candidate to get back there again in 2021. Blood may be thicker than water, but with quarterback uncertainty in Pittsburgh and an easier road to a ring in the NFC, Watt takes his talents back to Wisconsin.

To hear the rest of our bold offseason predictions:

Check out the full episode of the SB Nation NFL Show, waiting for you in the player below and on all major podcast platforms. We’d also appreciate a five-star rating and a review if you’d be so kind.