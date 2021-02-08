Marques Johnson dunks every year to celebrate his birthday, even at 65

Often when NBA greats end their careers, you’ll find them on a sports network breaking down the game. You may also find them on the sideline, shaking hands with younger players who watched them growing up and casually giving out advice, share laughs, and enjoying the sport they once played. But you will rarely find them on the court again, and definitely not throwing down a dunk or two, but Marques Johnson is the exception.

At 65-years-old, he does all of those things, including dunking. Yes, you read that right. While you will find Johnson behind Fox Sports Net’s analyst’s desk for the Milwaukee Bucks and occasionally on the sidelines of a game, you can also catch him dunking at least once each year. He does his annual birthday dunk, and this year, at the age of 65, he proved to us that he’s still got it.

Who is Marques Johnson?

Johnson is a former NBA player who spent most of his career playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. Starting his professional career in 1977 and concluding it in 1989, this veteran played 11 seasons in the league and was a five-time NBA All-Star. He even reminded us of that in his latest birthday dunk video.

How long has he been doing birthday dunks?

It seems as though Johnson began this at age 56. Now let’s take a minute to marvel at how crazy this is. The oldest player in the league currently is Udonis Haslem. He’s 40. When Johnson began this, he had 16 years on the current oldest guy in the league, and now nine years later, he’s still dunking.

I get it, he’s not suiting up to play a full game, but we’ve all heard about the wear-and-tear of basketball on these professionals athletes’ bodies, not to mention the general aging that happens to everyone. Former pro athlete or not, Johnson starting this at 56 and continuing to 65 is remarkable. Here are his dunks from the previous years.

Johnson’s dunk at 64

Johnson’s dunk at 63rd

MJ Dunks at 63 Years Old Still dunking at 63 years old! Posted by Marques Johnson on Monday, February 18, 2019

Johnson’s dunk at 60th

Johnson’s dunk at 56

It’s safe to say that Marques Johnson’s still got it. He’s always had it, and I’m excited to see how long he can keep this tradition going.