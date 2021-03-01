Join the SB Nation NFL Show on Locker Room

Want to talk with us about JJ Watt going to the Cardinals? Or where Deshaun Watson will end up? We’re excited to launch a new feature for our SB Nation NFL Show podcast fan community on a new app called Locker Room!

What is Locker Room?

Locker Room is an app that allows us to create live conversations with fans and experts from around the NFL and other major sports. It also has a chat section where people can talk amongst themselves during the conversation, or ask questions for the hosts of the room.

Why should I join?

Locker Room allows us to answer your questions about the NFL in a way that allows more interactions with fans and listeners than a traditional podcast, although we do plan on using the session as tomorrow’s episode. It also allows us to have fun, two-way conversations with our community in a way that we haven’t really been able to before now.

How do I join Locker Room?

Download the Locker Room app from the App Store (available only on iOS devices for now)

(available only on iOS devices for now) Create an account if you don’t have one already

Go to the home page and look for a room hosted by me or one of our writers

When’s the chat?

We’ll be live at 8:15 PM Eastern today. Find us in a room titled “NFL F.A. & trades: Who’s next?” Talk to you then!