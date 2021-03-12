Michigan State basketball added a shameless sponsor to their name

A giant endorsement deal has led to one of the funniest team names in recent memory, and I promise what I’m about to tell you is not a lie. Michigan State’s basketball team will now be known as the “MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage.”

Michigan State announced the new partnership on Thursday.

Under the new five-year deal, Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage will be the presenting sponsor of the famed men’s basketball team which will now be known throughout the Breslin Center as, “MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage.” The team is a perennial powerhouse, making eight Final Four appearances in the NCAA Tournament since head coach Tom Izzo took the helm in 1995.

Update: Michigan State has issued the following statement on the sponsorship deal.

Well, it was fun to think about.



But it looks like the Spartans will not be presented by Rocket Mortgage, just the team's season.



Update from Michigan State Athletics: pic.twitter.com/rrLnzlxnmd — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 12, 2021

If this all sounds ridiculous, it’s because it is. I’m all for teams finding new ways to raise revenue that doesn’t involve bilking taxpayers out of money, but there’s something just wrong about having a team “presented by Rocket Mortgage,” which is why we need all teams to be presented by something.

The Ohio State Buckeyes presented by The Cleveland Tourism Board

The Duke Blue Devils Presented by GoGurt

The Kentucky Wildcats Presented by Jack Daniels

The Florida State Seminoles Presented by Sizzler

The Wisconsin Badgers Presented by String Cheese

The UCLA Bruins Presented by Big Baller Brand

The Texas Longhorns Presented by Longhorn Steakhouse

The possibilities are endless for our grim capitalist future.