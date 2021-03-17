Virginia State’s ankle-snatching president is the king of March Madness

This dude got more than he bargained for while walking around the campus of Virginia State asking people to play a little one-on-one. Everything was going swimmingly, and he embarrassed plenty of normal folks, until the school president walked out of a building, took off his coat, and store the poor man’s soul.

I was walking around Virginia State & the President of the school just embarrassed me.. pic.twitter.com/1hAh5MUISL — Afo ❼ (@ifyouwereafo) March 16, 2021

Dude made the critical mistake of not doing his research. If you assume anyone wearing a suit is going to be turned into a sucker then you better be DAMN sure the man doesn’t have a history of breaking ankles like Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, Ph.D. The Chicago native came to Virginia State in 2016 and has an extensive resume of success, including being in the Hall of Fame of the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, a competition between HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities) which includes a sports challenge.

So if you step to him outside his house he’s going to make a fool out of you. If you try to challenge him in the board room he’s going to nutmeg you.

Let this be a lesson for the next basketball hopeful roaming the grounds of Virginia State looking for a basketball victim. Dr. Abdullah is waiting, and he will destroy you.