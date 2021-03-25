Veteran ski jumper lucky to be alive after horrifying crash

A ski jumper is lucky to be alive after a horrifying crash during practice in Slovenia.

Daniel-Andre Tande, a 27-year-old from Norway lost control shortly after leaving the ramp, turning dangerous in the air, before falling and crashing into the hill during practice for the Planica 2021 championships. It’s not uncommon for skiers to crash on jumps while learning, but rarely do we see anything like this from a veteran like Tande.

A helicopter air lifted the jumper to a local hospital, where he is reportedly in a stable condition — but at this time we’re unaware of any potential injuries he sustained in the accident. According to speed trackers Tande was traveling at over 100 kmh (62 mph) when he made contact with the ground before skidding to a stop at the bottom of this hill.

Tande finished third in the world championships in 2017 and 2018. Hopefully he will be able to recover and return to competition soon.