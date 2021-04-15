Canada’s ‘Canadian tuxedo’ look for the Olympics is perfect

The opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics are kinda boring, to be honest. They’re mostly-hokey stage shows designed to show off the country to an international audience. The best part is unquestionably the fashion each nation shows off, in an effort to put their best foot forward on an international stage. Which is why Canada is perfect.

I am screaming. This is Canada's closing ceremony fit.



Cancel the Olympics. https://t.co/Q6xEybEIEM https://t.co/wf5E8yDPvL pic.twitter.com/KZ0iWUGFGQ — Downtown Brandi Frown (@ItsTheBrandi) April 14, 2021

Okay, so it’s not quite as bold and full denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo, but it’s still a glorious painted denim jacket celebrating Canada — and I love it. It’s bold, it’s unique, it tells the world “hi, we’re Canada, and we’re here to party.”

Fun fact: The term “Canadian tuxedo” wasn’t invented as a way to goof Canadians, but rather because of a fashion faux pas Bing Crosby made in 1951.

“Upon checking into his hotel after concluding a hunting trip, Crosby was denied check-in due to the fact that he was underdressed, wearing a denim-on-denim outfit by famed American denim brand Levi Strauss & Co rather than a three-piece suit. The bellhop quickly realized what had happened and corrected the situation, making the concierge aware that the denim-clad man was no ordinary hotel guest.”

The perfect Olympic outfit shouldn’t be some slick fit that shows off actual fashion. It should be playful, fun, sometimes ugly, but always memorable. Lest we forget these gems from past Olympics.

Russia, 1992

I like this because a year after the Cold War ended Russia was out here looking like a bunch of undercover KGB agents who had babies with Dick Tracey.

Japan, 2000

RAINBOW CAPES Y’ALL! This is a bold look anyone with enough confidence should try to pull off.

Japan, 2004

Flower-covered kimono-reminiscent flair was Japan’s look in Athens, and I’m so here for it.

Jamaica, 2012

Jamaica looked awesome in London because they went against the grain. Instead of uniforms that were, well, uniform — every athlete was allowed to pick out their own look. Everything was designed by Cedella Marley, Bob Marley’s daughter. Not only did the look have cultural significance, but it worked.

Malaysia, 2012

TIGER PANTS TIGER PANTS TIGER PANTS TIGER PANTS TIGER PANTS TIGER PANTS

Tonga, 2018

This is less about the team’s uniform, and more about Tonga’s sexy flag bearer Pita Nikolas Taufatofua, who became an overnight phenomenon thanks to his winning smile and his perfectly oiled abs.