Chargers get younger at CB with selection of Jaycee Horn at No. 13

Like we do every single draft season, we at SB Nation have gotten together for our writers’ mock draft where one analyst from each of the 32 NFL team sites takes their turn making the pick for their respective franchise in a first-round mock setting.

Before we get into the Chargers’ pick at No. 13, here’s how the board fell through the first 12 picks:

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars QB Zach Wilson, Jets QB Justin Fields, 49ers QB Trey Lance, Falcons WR Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals TE Kyle Pitts, Dolphins OT Penei Sewell, Lions OT Rashawn Slater, Panthers LB Micah Parsons, Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II, Cowboys WR Jaylen Waddle, Giants WR DeVonta Smith, Eagles

So, with the 13th overall pick in 2021 SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft, the Los Angeles Chargers select...

CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

When the Chargers decided to move on from veteran cornerback Casey Hayward, that was their way of announcing to everyone that they need to get younger at the position. That idea was also supported when the team decided to re-sign 26-year-old Michael Davis.

With the top two offensive tackles off the board, the Chargers decide to add the draft’s best cornerback instead in South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn. At his recent pro day, Horn put together one of the best testing performances for a corner in recent memory. At 6’0 and 205 pounds, the former Gamecock ran a 4.39 in the 40, jumped 41.5 inches in the vertical, and cleared 11 feet in the broad. Combine that elite athleticism with his tenacity and swagger out on the perimeter and you’ve got yourself a picture-perfect cornerback for today’s NFL.

Both Davis and Horn can also continue learning from veteran Chris Harris Jr., a guy who knows a thing or two about taking the ball away from the opponent and frustrating opposing pass-catchers.

Lowest REC % allowed in man coverage last season among Draft CBs: (min. 10 targets)



Jaycee Horn - 26.7 pic.twitter.com/nDBqu325hK — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 11, 2021

Best prospects remaining: