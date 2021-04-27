Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the type of impact player the Saints need at LB

With the NFL draft quickly approaching, teams are finalizing draft boards to fit needs and solidify depth. One area of need for the New Orleans Saints is the linebacker position. With offseason losses such as Kwon Alexander, Alex Anzalone, and Craig Robertson, the Saints are in the market for an impact player at linebacker.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is just the type of player the Saints need to fill that void, which is why Canal Street Chronicles selected him with the No. 28 pick in SB Nation’s 2021 NFL writers’ mock draft.

“JOK” as many call him, is an elite level player. He can play sideline to sideline, is long, and has quick feet to match up in coverage. He is so athletic many wonder if he could transition to safety in the NFL because of his elite range. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly made the decision to use his freakish athleticism closer to the line of scrimmage in order for Owusu-Koramoah to wreak havoc on opposing offenses, and boy did he ever.

JOK wrapped up his senior campaign at Notre Dame by winning the Butkus Award for the nation’s best linebacker, earning a unanimous All American selection, and he took home the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award as well. Although he didn’t run the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day due to a tight hamstring, he impressed in the linebacker and strength drills.

Pro Football Focus has JOK ranked in the Top 20 overall prospects and Top 2 at the linebacker position. If the Saints are fortunate enough to draft him, they are getting an impact player who can pair next to Demario Davis and gives offenses all types of problems.

Top prospects remaining: