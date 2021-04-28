Ravens snag Trevon Moehrig, a safety who can do it all, with the 31st pick

With the 31st pick in the 2021 SB Nation mock draft, Baltimore Beatdown selects Trevon Moehrig, safety, TCU. Moehrig joins Terrace Marshall Jr. to round out the Ravens’ first round.

Moehrig is the perfect “but they needed a ______” pick. In this scenario, the Ravens already rounded out their receiver room, fulfilling one perceived need. Ignoring edge rushers and the offensive line is a bold move, as the Ravens don’t pick again until the 94th pick. However, the Ravens have hosted Alejandro Villanueva and Justin Houston, with strong rumors that at least one will be signed after the May 3 deadline for the compensatory formula. If those deals are in place, the Ravens will get to prove their affinity for taking the best player available. Moehrig certainly fits the description, as you’ll struggle to find many pundits with a low grade on the rangy, intelligent, playmaking safety.

This move puts off Marlon Humphrey in 2017 vibes. The Ravens already had corners. Many thought O.J. Howard or Reuben Foster made more sense. Humphrey felt like a luxury rather than a need. However, many failed to see the long-term plan. Humphrey fit the press man, play the receiver and disrupt the catch point, aggressive play style that the Ravens love in their corners. Fast forward to 2021. Marlon Humphrey is a bonafide star cornerback with an All-Pro on his resume and a $100 million contract keeping him in Baltimore for the foreseeable future.

Moehrig, a former four-star cornerback who had offers from Georgia and Texas among other big-time programs, has the best cover skills of any safety in this class. He didn’t test well at TCU’s pro day, with reports coming out that he was at “80%” after he had a flare up in his back.

Considering he ran a 4.52 40-yard dash with a 1.59 10-yard split at 80%, he still recorded relatively impressive numbers. Moehrig’s athleticism is never an issue on tape. He’s a tried and true technician, who excels in off coverage from split safety alignments with adequate range as the single high safety as well. He’s the type of defender who makes a receiver who runs a 4.3 look like they run a 4.6. Moehrig is clearly a film junkie, who almost looks bored at times when he easily runs receivers routes for them.

He possesses fluid hips, precise and calm feet to transition at the stem. When receivers define their break, he cleanly initiated contact without being sloppy, thwarting their ability to separate. The former Horned Frog, similar to Marlon Humphrey, has pneumatic strikes into the catch point, often forcing incompletions that would’ve been caught without his strikes.

Trevon anticipates, breaks, stays in phase and undercuts passes frequently. His ball production will translate to the NFL.

In the first half... pic.twitter.com/WMDXCAqcqj — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) April 26, 2021

My last 3 safety 1's



2018 Minkah Fitzpatrick

2019 Juan Thornhill

2020 Antione Winfield Jr



See a trend? I love safeties who can really cover. Trevon Moehrig is trending that way for me. Love how he challenges his self in space. Watch this next "catch" rep. pic.twitter.com/wKObnTdLZk — Crocky (@eric_crocker) March 19, 2021

#TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (6-2, 202, Jr.) is arguably the most versatile safety in the country.



Has shown that he can roam as a centerfielder on the roof, dependable in man coverage and a reliable tackler coming downhill. Also a constant turnover creator. pic.twitter.com/M5M6c2baxS — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 11, 2020

Trevon Moehrig (field safety # 7) taking a good angle from the roof to fit the GT counter triple option as the "pitch" man pic.twitter.com/FHAYVdWs4t — Fit Harrington (@futbolguysguy) December 7, 2020

I promise I'm still watching Trevon Moehrig lol.



Nothing special here, just a really solid rep against the run. pic.twitter.com/fuaBUoHcBj — Zach (All-22 Addict) Gartin (@All22_Addict) January 21, 2021

Trevon Moehrig forced an incompletion on 25% of targets since 2018



The highest rate in the Draft Class pic.twitter.com/QGtpXdU00k — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 22, 2021

No. 1 safety in the NFL Draft: Trevon Moehrig has made 28 plays on the ball since 2019



Five more than any other Power 5 safety pic.twitter.com/ArprDPheGJ — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 22, 2021

Moehrig is about as solid of a safety prospect as they come. He’s reliable in run fits from either alignment. His open field tackle ability is reliable, while not spectacular. The former corner’s ball production is consistently prolific. You don’t see many highs or lows in Moehrig’s game. He looks more or less the same each and every week. His production in the first half matches his production in the second half. He has the physicality to engage with tight ends and stay in phase, with the change of direction and intelligence to mirror slot receivers while detailing them.

Moehrig is a safe bet. While he might not be an explosive hitter, he gets the job done time and time again. Moehrig consistently communicates pre-snap and seemed to have major responsibility to align his teammates. There are very few holes to poke in his game.

From @NFLMatchup —



We looked at the multi-dimensional traits of the safety prospects in the ‘21 draft class.



• Trevon Moehrig

• Richie Grant

• Andre Cisco

• Hamsah Nasirildeen

• Jevon Holland

• Divine Deablo @gregcosell pic.twitter.com/i0uZ06GuFu — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 23, 2021

With Chuck Clark as the only Ravens safety under contract in 2022, Baltimore absolutely needs to address the position this week. Moehrig provides a long-term partner for Clark. While DeShon Elliott could still sign an extension, Moehrig would excel in the Ravens’ man-heavy, blitz-heavy defense. He would provide the range and length that Eric DeCosta clearly desired when he signed Earl Thomas. Adding Moehrig provides immediate stability at an important position, would allow Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott to play more in the box, plus using more dime packages on third down in 2021.

Trevon checks all the boxes and makes tons of sense as a home run fit in the immediate future as well as long-term impact in Baltimore.