Kellen Mond is very confident in himself entering the 2021 NFL Draft

When this week is all said and done, we will finally know where every draft prospect will be calling home for the near future. One of the greatest parts about the draft is the unknown, but that doesn’t mean that people aren’t anxious for results in the run-up.

Somebody who is completely calm, cool, and collected these days is Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond. The Aggie is locked in towards the future, wherever that ends up taking him, and has a whole life’s worth preparation for this exact moment.

Just what makes Kellen Mond who he is? We asked him during an appearance on The SB Nation NFL Show and found out exactly what makes him tick. He’s an impressive young signal-caller and even has a message for whatever team winds up picking him.

Mond may be entering the NFL after a great run in College Station, but so much about who he is was laid in place before that.

You may know that Kellen Mond is from San Antonio, but did you know that he has 12 family members, including his father, who served in the military? That has all played an important role in his life, which is why he’s partnering with USAA ahead of the NFL Draft.

The way you do small things is the way you do all things! As I prepare for the #NFLDraft, thank you @USAA for helping me honor 12 family members, including my Dad, who served in the military & taught me values that will help me succeed in the @NFL. #SaluteToService #USAApartner pic.twitter.com/VcAsKSgVSS — K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) April 27, 2021

In the lead-up to the 2021 NFL Draft, a lot of quarterback prospects have seen their name enter the limelight and their stock rise in the minds of different analysts. None of this seems to matter to Mond, he is only focused on going about his business and playing the game he loves, for whoever wants him to be a part of their plans.

We will soon enough know where Kellen Mond will call home in the National Football League and when we do it is very possible that his new team will have just gotten a whole lot better. Hurry up, NFL Draft. Find Kellen his new home.