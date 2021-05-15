Preakness 2021: Results and purse money from Pimlico Race Course

Rombauer is the winner of the 2021 Preakness Stakes at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course. The horse entered the race with 11-1 odds to win. Midnight Bourbon came in second, Medina Spirit finished third, and Keepmeinmind finished fourth.

There will be no Triple Crown winner this year after Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby, but fell short late in the Preakness — getting outpaced in the final straight and finishing third. The final Triple Crown race of the year will occur at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 5.

The Preakness had more attention than ever this year after Medina Spirit’s stunning positive drug test following his Kentucky Derby win. Trainer Bob Baffert has denied any wrongdoing, but his horses have a history of failing drug tests.

Questions swirled whether Medina Spirit would be entered into the race, with the four-year-old eventually being allowed in, despite the pending investigation by Churchill Downs. The incident cast a shadow on the race, with the rest of the field being largely ignored, while the spotlight was on Baffert.

These were the odds entering the race

Medina Spirit 5-2

Concert Tour 7-2

Midnight Bourbon 5-2

Crowded Trade 8-1

Rombauer 13-1

Keepmeinmind 13-1

Unbridled Honor 12-1

Risk Taking 13-1

France Go De Ina 22-1

Ram 14-1

2021 Preakness Stakes Purse

The Preakness has always been a downgrade in prize money from the Kentucky Derby, and this year is no different. A total purse of $3 million at Churchill Downs drops to $1 million.

First place will win 60 percent of the total purse, or $600,000, with the remaining split between second through fifth.