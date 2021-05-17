 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Talladega Superspeedway’s Covid vaccination incentive was genius

Bravo, ‘Dega.

By James Dator
Groups and businesses around the country are trying to incentivize people to get their Covid vaccine. Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, Shake Shack is giving away free fries — and in Alabama a slightly different, more unique incentive happened over the weekend.

On Saturday the track was open to anyone, and everyone still in need of receiving the vaccine. A free mass vaccination site was set up to get people their shots, then you had the chance to take a couple of laps around the Talladega Superspeedway. If you ever wanted to bank your Honda CRV around a NASCAR track at 60 miles an hour while pretending you’re Dale Jr. this was your chance.

Honestly, this was a brilliant idea. As of Friday just over 40 percent of Alabama citizens were vaccinated against Covid 19, with the state reporting that only one county had topped a 50 percent vaccination rate. Taking some laps around a racetrack might seem like a small thing, but you never know — it might have a knock-on effect to convince more people that the vaccine is safe and effective, despite what your conspiracy-loving relatives on Facebook might say as they try to treat Covid with essential oils.

The move by Talladega is prompting people a push for more NASCAR tracks to get involved in a similar incentive.

With Jeff Gordon behind it, this might become a reality — and now we can all potentially feel like a NASCAR driver for an afternoon, and more importantly keep ourselves, and others safe.

