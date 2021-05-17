This giant go kart crash is giving me ‘Mario Kart’ flashbacks

Let’s preface this by saying everyone is okay, nobody was hurt at all — so this is 100 percent fine to laugh at.

OH MY. This just happened at the FIA Karting European Championship. pic.twitter.com/6rfhH24TPX — F1 Feeder Series (@F1FeederSeries1) May 15, 2021

The FIA Karting European Championship happened over the weekend, and believe it or not, rain and go karts don’t mix. The super-charged karts were rounding a corner when everyone had the exact same problem of holding on to the curve.

Despite the drama of the crash everyone was fine. No flips, no bad injuries — just a lot of bruised egos and the satisfying video for us all to enjoy.

It immediately made me think of something too, having recently been playing a ton of Mario Kart with my daughter.

This is what happens when you don't use the brakes in 200cc https://t.co/DCRxykxWHQ — Marc Normandin (@Marc_Normandin) May 15, 2021

Totally, 100 percent accurate. I can attest I’m done exactly this at 200 cc trying to take Morton round a corner, thinking I could drift boost only to see stupid Lakitu come down with a dumb smile on his face to save me. Not that I have baggage, or anything.