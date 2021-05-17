This $1 bat full of beer is the best concessions item in sports history

Forget the hot dog adorned with a thousand wild items, or the gut-busting order of nachos with three pounds of braised pork belly — the Myrtle Beach Pelicans have come up with the greatest concessions item of all time.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are doing $1 Beer Day and they’re putting the beer in these long baseball bat glasses Posted by Baseballer on Sunday, May 16, 2021

It’s so simple I don’t know why every ballpark in America doesn’t offer the bat glass full of beer. Then you throw a $1 price tag on top and it’s just perfection. Yes, there are considerations here, like the warmth of the beer when you get down to the handle — but these are petty concerns for a GIANT $1 BEER!

If we assume this is modeled after a standard 33 oz baseball bat, account for glass, you’re probably looking at a 26-ish oz beer. That’s not so massive that you can’t enjoy it before it goes crazy warm, and enough that it should keep you occupied for a while.

That said, I see a few problems too. Thousands of potentially drunken fans leaving a stadium with glass bats in their hands is a recipe for disaster. Still, small price to pay for such an amazing item.

Important update: The Dan Patrick Show loved the bat too, and, wanted it to be a part of their life too. Unfortunately, like all great things in life, it was too good to be true.

The Beer Bat made its Pelicans Ballpark debut in 2019.



It's plastic, sold for $15, and holds 26 oz.



You get to keep the bat.



We do have $1 beer nights on Thursday and Saturday (12 oz Bud/Bud Light cans) as a separate promotion.



Our F&B Director loves your show. https://t.co/NtJtpzBmlu — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) May 17, 2021

I am crushed.