Bob Baffert goes on attack after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit fails drug test

The colt would have to forfeit its title and purse money if the positive test is confirmed and holds up to appeal.

By Ricky O'Donnell Updated
/ new
147th Kentucky Derby Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Medina Spirit’s win at the 2021 Kentucky Derby is under dispute after the horse failed a drug test, according to the New York Times. If the failed test is confirmed, the colt would be retroactively disqualified from the race and would have to forfeit its title and winning purse.

Medina Spirit entered the Kentucky Derby with 12-1 odds, which was sixth best at the time of the race. The horse earned $1.86 million in purse money as the first-place finisher.

The horse reportedly tested positive for betamethasone, which is injected into the joints of a horse to reduce pain and swelling.

Medina Spirit was trained by legendary trainer Bob Baffert, who claimed his seventh Kentucky Derby title with the horse’s win. Baffert is no stranger to recent controversy. His horse Gamine was retroactively disqualified from last year’s Kentucky Oaks after it failed a drug test for the same substance. Baffert’s horses have reportedly failed five drug tests in the last year.

Baffert is banned from entering horses at Churchhill Downs as this plays out. denied allegations of any wrong doing:

Baffert also trained Justify, the most recent Triple Crown winner, who also failed a drug test.

If a split sample confirms a positive test for betamethasone, Baffert will still be able to appeal.

Bob Baffert responds to Medina Spirit’s positive drug test

Baffert has gone on the attack over Medina Spirit’s positive test. The trainer said he plans plans on running the horse in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, because it takes three weeks for the second test to come back. Baffert said Medina Spirit is currently on its way to Baltimore to compete in the Preakness, and no one has told him it isn’t allowed to race.

Here’s an interview Baffert did with Fox News:

Here are some additional comments from Baffert.

We’ll update this story as it develops.

