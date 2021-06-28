Sydney McLaughlin’s 400m hurdles world record at Olympic qualifiers was mind blowing

It’s one thing to go out and give it your all in the hopes of making the Olympic team, and another to go out and casually smash the world record in the process.

Sydney McLaughlin was already one of the favorites in the 400 meter hurdles final, but nobody expected her to become the first woman to run the event in 51 seconds. Her final record of 51.90 beats Dalilah Muhammad’s mark, set back in 2019. It’s been a remarkable record progression for the women’s 400m hurdles, which was only improved on four times from 1986 to 2019, now the record has been toppled three times in two years, with Muhammad breaking her own record, now McLaughlin taking the crown.

The duo represent USA’s dominance in the sport, and a very real chance they could finish 1st and 2nd in Tokyo. It’s going to be one of the most fun battles to watch at the 2021 Olympics.