A new feature is coming to our comment section

We wanted to let our SB Nation fan communities know that a new update to commenting will go live on Thursday, July 15 on SBNation.com and our NFL communities. Once this update goes live, unread comments will appear highlighted in a different color for community members.

This should make following along with conversations much more user-friendly and ensure you don’t miss out on any of the discussion.

How it works:

When you visit a comment thread, any comments from other commenters that have been posted since your last visit will appear with a yellow background.

How are new comments marked as “read”?

New comments are marked as ‘read’ by refreshing the page or by changing the tab at the top of the comments section.

I just submitted a comment and it doesn’t show as Unread to me!

That’s correct. We’re assuming that you read what you write, as you write it. If you don’t, you should. (Your comment will show as new and unread to others, of course.)

What about the “Z” key?

We know that many of you love an old feature of the legacy commenting platform, which allowed you to jump to new comments by pressing the “Z” key on your keyboard or an arrow on the screen of your phone. This feature isn’t ready yet, but we’re getting close, and we hope to bring it to you very soon. You ask, and we listen!

We hope you enjoy the new highlighting feature, and are always interested in hearing your feedback! Just let us know – well, you know where.