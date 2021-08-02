The SB Nation NFL Show returns with a new lineup of shows

The NFL preseason kicks off this Thursday, and we’ve got even more football news to celebrate at SB Nation. We’re excited for our second season of The SB Nation NFL Show podcast, which relaunches this week! Subscribe for free on your preferred platform HERE.

The podcast will publish Sunday through Friday, with different hosts and areas of focus each day. Here’s our entire lineup:

Sunday: The Sunday Late Night Wrap-Up’s host Rob “Stats” Guerrera breaks down everything you need to know about the day’s action with thoughts on the biggest games, upsets, letdowns, performances and news!

Monday: Monday Football Monday will go LIVE on SB Nation NFL’s Facebook and Twitter every Monday around noon with hosts RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney as they react to Sunday’s game, hand out awards, and discuss breaking news around the NFL.

Tuesday: The Off-Day Debrief features hosts Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton and will break down Monday night’s game, review current power rankings, and just generally get weird as they talk about the state of the NFL.

Wednesday: If you want to see the game in a new light, NFL University is the perfect show for you! Each week Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey and Justis Mosqueda analyze the past week’s action while also giving you a crash course on a specific topic that will make you the smartest fan at your watch party.

Thursday: Hosts Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa return to preview Thursday Night Football and get you prepped for the weekend slate of games with The Look Ahead!

Friday: We at SB Nation know how good our fans are at predicting games, and NFL Reacts will leverage that expertise in their discussions around betting trends and fantasy debates. Join hosts Stephen Serda, Justis Mosqueda and Kate Magdziuk and head into the weekend confident about your bets and plays!

And there’s more! From Tuesday-Friday, The NFL Daily Kickoff tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in the NFL in less than 10 minutes. Start your morning off with us and never miss a thing!

The shows will also feature guests from SB Nation’s team communities and throughout the NFL world and will be continue to be distributed on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever podcasts are found. Subscribe now!