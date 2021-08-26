The 10 worst ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ attempts, ranked

My week has been utterly dominated by ‘The Milk Crate Challenge.” I discovered the trend over the weekend, wrote about why I love it so much earlier this week, and now it’s become my guilty little pleasure, like rewarding yourself with a square of chocolate when you do something well.

Do some work ... watch a clip. Clean the kitchen ... watch a clip or two. Get the laundry washed, folded and put away ... I’m watching several clips. The best thing about ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ videos is that they never get old. I know as soon as I click I’m going to be rewarded by someone plummeting off a rickety tower of plastic, I just don’t know what form it’ll take.

So, as someone who has watched an overabundance of Milk Crate Challenge vids I’d like to share my favorites.

No. 1: The perfect video

People doing this like they have the best health insurance... pic.twitter.com/6znbsi8h0a — Mike (@ogmike) August 21, 2021

This is the quintessential Milk Crate Challenge. It’s not overly complex, there are no wrinkles — it’s just a brilliant example of the art form. When my dude eats it and falls back-first onto the crates his spine has the perfect amount of bend. I love everything about it.

No. 2: The terrible form

Really enjoying watching people hurt themselves in this Milk Crate Challenge. pic.twitter.com/2WdbJqeVtm — Goth thicc (@CGHill33) August 23, 2021

People are trying to decode how you successfully complete the challenge, and it seems to be most about weight distribution. One foot on each crate is the ideal, and this man showed why putting both feet on one crate is bad. Another back bending ending, which I’ve noticed is my preferred wipeout.

No. 3: Pure hubris

Don’t run up the crates. Don’t jump off the top of the crates.

No. 4: A true work of art

so I figured out that what’s missing from the milk crate challenge videos is Mary J pic.twitter.com/E8ifBBm284 — l o t i s . (@getlotis) August 23, 2021

A little editing makes a world of difference.

No. 5: The chest crusher

I broke my sternum in high school and this brought back memories for all the wrong reasons.

No. 6: The ultimate

This is by far the WORST milk crate challenge fall I’ve seen by far pic.twitter.com/2FcdyLovL7 — HIM (@_khannnnn) August 21, 2021

I don’t know why these people went for a mega milk crate stack, or why they thought thing rubber work mats would provide fall protection. Both were terrible ideas and I feel badly for this man.

No. 7: The wobbler

Milk crate challenge in San Jose getting outta hand pic.twitter.com/34JmTGFsZH — Ruben (@rrubenestrada) August 23, 2021

This poor guy never stood a chance. He was wobbling almost from the jump, and you know immediately there is no way he’s finishing this.

No. 8: Sabotage

Me when I see @bbq_ribzzz doing the milk crate challenge pic.twitter.com/u5ZlscM2A5 — bryan (@SpaceScoundrel6) August 23, 2021

Never ever trust kids.

No. 9: The crate skipper

It takes a lot of gall to think you’re going to beat the challenge by skipping the top crate. If you try this you deserve the outcome.

No. 10: The gender reveal

Milk Crate Challenge gender reveals now? pic.twitter.com/mQGLwzjs8J — Dean Blundell (@ItsDeanBlundell) August 26, 2021

This feels extremely staged, fake, and not very well done. Congrats on procreating, I guess.