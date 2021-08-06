United States vs. France men’s basketball live blog: Updates from Olympic gold medal game

The United States is playing for its fourth consecutive gold medal in men’s basketball when it enters the final round at the Tokyo Olympics. Standing in the way is a team from France that has upset the U.S. in each of their last two meetings during official international play.

France beat the United States in the 2019 World Cup, and then topped Team USA again in the first game of group play in the Tokyo Olympics. The French team enters the game at a perfect 5-0 in Tokyo and is looking for its first ever gold medal in men’s basketball.

The French team is loaded with NBA talent, led by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Gobert is a mammoth presence at the rim in FIBA play, and will look to shut down the United States’ drives to the rim. Gobert is flanked by Knicks guard Evan Fournier, Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, former Spurs guard Nando De Colo, and one-time Knicks lottery pick Frank Ntilikina.

France advanced to the gold medal game after Batum made a game-saving block at the buzzer against Slovenia in the semifinals.

The Americans have looked strong since falling to France in their Olympic opener. The U.S. just blitzed a strong Australia team in the semifinal behind big performances from Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday. Durant will be expected to be the primary scoring option again for Team USA. Head coach Gregg Popovich will have his hands full trying to matchup with Gobert with what is an uncharacteristically undersized U.S. roster.

We’re going to be live blogging the United States vs. France for the gold medal in men’s basketball at the Tokyo Olympics when it tips at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC (streaming on Peacock) on Friday, Aug. 6.

How to watch U.S. vs. France gold medal men’s basketball at Tokyo Olympics

TV channels: NBC

Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV

Date: Friday, Aug. 6

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET